Azerbaijan, UAE discuss co-op prospects, regional and global developments

As part of his working visit to Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation, focusing on the economy, trade, energy, and regional and global developments, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The parties emphasized the great willingness of further development of mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

They also had a broad exchange of views on the broader regional situation.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing reconstruction, demining efforts, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation process, as well as remaining challenges, such as the territorial claim in the Constitution of Armenia.

