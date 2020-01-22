Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova has met with Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry Omar Abdulaziz Khan as part of their working visit to Dubai, the UAE.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of agro-tourism, the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the UAE and the attraction of investments in Azerbaijan`s agrarian sector.

The sides expressed their interest in bilateral cooperation.

The “Agricultural products of Azerbaijan: Exhibition and Tasting” event will be organized in Dubai on January 22.

News.Az

