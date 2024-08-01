Azerbaijan, UAE mull diversifying economic, trade ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Thursday hosted the 9th session of the Azerbaijan-UAE Intergovernmental Commission.The event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and his UAE counterpart Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, News.Az reports.The session emphasized the importance of diversifying economic and trade relations between the two countries, Minister Jabbarov posted on X.“Together with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy, we participated in the 9th session of the Azerbaijan-UAE Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha. The session emphasized the importance of diversifying our economic and trade relations, focusing on sustainable development, boosting investments, and joint initiatives for the #greenenergy transition,” he said.Minister Jabbarov noted that opportunities for potential cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE within COP29 were also reviewed during the session.“We extend our gratitude to all participants for their contributions, creating new opportunities for strengthening the Azerbaijan-UAE economic partnership and marking the session with productive discussions,” he added.

