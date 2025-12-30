Azerbaijan, Uganda lift visa requirement for diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uganda have waived mutual visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The draft law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports” was discussed at a session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The agreement was signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025.

News.Az