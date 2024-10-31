Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation agenda, Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty.

During the call, the parties discussed the agenda for cooperation between the two countries was discussed, along with the current regional situation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az. The parties hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, particularly in the fields of energy, education, and investment. They noted that the activation of political dialogue, mutual visits, and the resumption of intergovernmental commissions on cooperation would facilitate the development of ties in new areas.Bayramov provided detailed information to his counterpart regarding Azerbaijan's vision for establishing sustainable peace in the region, the practical steps being taken in this direction, and the ongoing peace process with Armenia.He mentioned that significant progress had been made in negotiations on the peace treaty initiated by the Azerbaijani side, and work was underway to coordinate the draft document. However, territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's Constitution remain a major obstacle.During the conversation, various areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, including alternative energy, solar energy production efforts by SOCAR and BP, and preparations for the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Additionally, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az