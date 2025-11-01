Azerbaijan, UK hold first consular consultations, discuss ties

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the sides also discussed protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries, visa issues, and crisis management, News.Az reports.

The participants emphasized the importance of exchanging experience on new innovations in consular services and strengthening cooperation in migration, education, justice, extradition, and legal assistance in civil and criminal matters. They agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The UK side was headed by Sarah Taylor, Director of Consular and Crisis at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Mark Clayton, Deputy Director and Head of the Central Asia and Eastern Neighbourhood Department at the FCDO.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, diplomatic officials from both sides, representatives of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as UK Home Office officials responsible for migration, visas, and legal assistance.