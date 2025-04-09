Azerbaijan, UK mull prospects for demining cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov on Wednesday held a meeting with UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld.

The meeting focused on the large-scale humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out in the liberated territories, possible support from international organizations for mine action in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing ANAMA.

The parties also discussed prospects for further cooperation in demining action.

News.Az