Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull prospects of bilateral cooperation

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov of Azerbaijan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasily Bodnar the political consultations.

Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov welcomed the Ukrainian delegation and noted that holding regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries is beneficial for further development of relations. Noting that Azerbaijan and Ukraine are strategic partners, Khalafov particularly stressed the country's interest in deepening cooperation with Ukraine in all spheres, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Vodnar said that the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and the regional security are of great importance for Ukraine. In this regard, he expressed confidence that tripartite political consultations between Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Turkish Foreign Ministries to be held for the first time will play a major role.

The parties underlined that the political dialogue conducted at the level of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine gave a powerful impetus to the dynamic development of relations.

Noting that there is a great potential for further development of economic cooperation between the two countries, Khalafov particularly emphasized the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Azerbaijan-Ukraine economic cooperation in this direction.

During the meeting, Khalafov briefed the interlocutor about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, North-South, East-West and South-West transport routes, as well as TAP and TANAP implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan and noted that Ukraine can also benefit from these projects.

The parties stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between business circles of Azerbaijan and Ukraine in terms of promotion of mutual investments.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the negotiation process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides touched upon the issues of cooperation in humanitarian, science, education, tourism and other spheres.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

