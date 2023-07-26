Azerbaijan, UN and ITU discuss digital development projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, the United Nations (UN) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have discussed digital development projects implemented in the country, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on his Twitter page, News.Az reports.

“We met with Vincenzo Aquaro, the Chief of the Digital Government in the UN Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government, and Ms. Natalia Mochu, the Regional Director of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). We exchanged ideas on projects and plans implemented in the field of digital development in Azerbaijan. The guests hailed the importance of the efforts made for the development of human capital in Azerbaijan, stressing that as a result of implementation of relevant projects, the country can become one of the world leaders for digital government indicators by 2026,” Minister Nabiyev tweeted.

News.Az