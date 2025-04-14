Azerbaijan, UN explore various aspects of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions Alexander Zuev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the United Nations, as well as regional and international developments, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the mutually beneficial cooperation established since Azerbaijan's accession to the UN. The active participation of Azerbaijan in UN activities and the country's significant contributions to international peacekeeping operations were acknowledged. Bayramov and Zuev also explored future prospects for strengthening this collaboration.

A key topic of discussion was the impact of decisions made at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change which was chaired by Azerbaijan. The importance of these decisions for global climate action was underlined at the meeting.

Additionally, the two officials addressed Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts in humanitarian demining. The danger posed by landmines, which continues to threaten the lives and health of citizens, hinders the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes, and obstructs reconstruction efforts in recently liberated territories, was a major point of concern. Both parties emphasized the necessity of continued cooperation and support for Azerbaijan in tackling these challenges.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of views on various other issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the growing collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United Nations in addressing key global and regional challenges.

News.Az