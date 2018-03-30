Azerbaijan, UNCHR discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Ali Hasanov has met UNHCR Representative in the country Furio De Angelis.

The sides highlighted relations between Azerbaijan and UNCHR, AzerTag reports.

Hasanov gave an insight into the government's work to provide better social and housing conditions for the country`s refugees and IDPs.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to bilateral beneficial cooperation with the international organizations.

Furio De Angelis, in turn, spoke of the projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan.

Ali Hasanov said UNHCR Representation in the country carried out several projects for solving the problems of refugees and IDPs since its establishment.

News.Az

