Azerbaijan unearths human-like bone fragments in liberated Gubadli

  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Gubadli district (Photo: X social media platform)

Bone fragments, believed to be human, have been discovered during excavation work in Damirchilar village, located in Azerbaijan’s liberated Gubadli district.

The discovery has prompted an investigation by the district prosecutor’s office, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It is worth noting that, being a strategic district, Qubadli was subjected to atrocity and invasion during the First Garabagh War. The district was invaded by Armenian armed forces on August 31, 1993. Furthermore, over 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing over the course of the war, and despite all of Azerbaijan's attempts, the Armenian side has consistently avoided shedding light on the fate of the missing people.

Following the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories as a result of the Second Karabakh War, which broke out in 2020, several mass graves were unearthed, and the remains of a few missing people were found. Many believe that the discovery of new mass graves will continue.


News.Az 

