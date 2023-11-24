Azerbaijan, UNECE discuss priority cooperation issues on agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan as part of the SPECA Week (Special Programme of the United Nations for the Economies of Central Asia), the Economy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides noted the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and active cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNECE within the SPECA programme.

The positive role of the SPECA Week which is being held in Baku for the digitalization of transport infrastructure between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, the transition to a green economy, the development of ties in the energy sector and other spheres were emphasized. In this aspect, Azerbaijan’s efforts are highly appreciated.

Moreover, the sides discussed the priority cooperation issues on the agenda, encouragement of trade, innovations and public-private partnership, prospects for relations within the SPECA and the possibility of implementing a roadmap for the digitalization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

News.Az