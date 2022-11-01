Azerbaijan, UNECE discuss prospects for cooperation in environmental protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with a delegation led by Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova, the ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views in the field of environmental protection, as well as discussed future cooperation opportunities and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az