Azerbaijan, UNHCR mull cooperation, COP29 preparations

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Bik Lum, the Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the country.



The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNHCR, as well as the current situation in the region.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of the joint projects implemented with UNHCR aimed at eliminating the humanitarian consequences of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and improving the living conditions of Azerbaijani citizens, who became refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.Noting that the Great Return program aimed at ensuring the dignified return of Azerbaijani citizens to the territories liberated from occupation is one of the main priorities for the country, FM Bayramov also highlighted the work done in this area.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed Bik Lum about the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and reviewed the opportunities for cooperation within COP29.Bik Lum underscored that the UNHCR had implemented numerous projects for Azerbaijani IDPs over the past 30 years, adding that they are ready to provide support for IDPs to return to their own lands. She also expressed their readiness to provide support in raising awareness about humanitarian demining together with ANAMA.During the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

