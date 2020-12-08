Azerbaijan unveils conditions for citizens to leave place of residence during COVID-19 lockdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus-related special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informs.

It will be possible to leave the location through the SMS-permission system in the below-listed cases:

- to leave the place of residence and temporary stay due to an urgent medical need or treatment according to the schedule (the permit is issued for a period of 3 hours within the district and the city, if intercity travel is necessary, the distance between the relevant points, as well as the duration of the treatment procedure, the period return is determined by a certificate issued by a doctor, which, if necessary, must be presented to the police);

- for the purchase of food and other basic necessities and medicines (in grocery stores, supermarkets, markets, and pharmacies), if necessary, use state, banking, postal, and other services provided in areas of activity that are allowed to continue functioning, and also for going out into the open air (a permit is issued once a day for 3 hours, the period for the return of persons leaving their place of residence and temporary stay on the need to use public services is determined by a certificate issued by the relevant state body).

