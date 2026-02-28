Azerbaijan urges citizens to leave Iran immediately

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has called on all Azerbaijani citizens to leave Iran immediately due to the worsening security situation.

Citizens currently in Iran are advised to exit the country via Azerbaijan or Turkiye, depending on their location, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry urges citizens to:

Follow all security measures

Avoid large gatherings

Comply with instructions from local authorities

Monitor official news sources regularly

In case of emergencies, Azerbaijani nationals are asked to contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz for assistance.

