Baku-Dubai and Baku-Jeddah flights return due to Iran airspace closure

Flights from Baku to Dubai and Jeddah were forced to return to Baku after Iran closed its airspace, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

The Baku-Dubai flight (J2-011) successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:47 local time, while the Baku-Jeddah flight (J2-1091) is expected to land shortly.

AZAL confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and has taken all necessary steps to ensure flight safety. Passengers are being promptly informed about schedule changes.