Azerbaijan urges French government to respect constitutional rights

Azerbaijan calls on the French government to respect the constitutional rights in the country, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Sunday.

He was responding to a question from the local media about the ongoing protests in France, News.Az reports.

“We condemn the excessive and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials against the protesters in France following President Macron's decision, and in some cases the inhumane treatment of protesters,” Hajizada said.

Baku also calls on the French government to respect the constitutional rights in the country, such as freedom of opinion and freedom of assembly, as well as the right to peaceful protest, the spokesman noted.

“We believe that the Council of Europe and international human rights organizations should investigate cases of excessive violence in France and demand the adoption of appropriate measures within the framework of the obligations of this country,” he added.

News.Az