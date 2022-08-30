Azerbaijan urges international pressure on Armenia to fulfill obligations on missing persons

Azerbaijan urges international pressure on Armenia to fulfill its obligations on missing persons, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Today is International Day of the Disappeared. Almost three decades, the fate of 3.890 Azerbaijanis, who went missing as a result of aggression by Armenia, is unknown,” the top diplomat noted.

“On this day, we urge international pressure on Armenia to fulfill obligations under international law,” FM Bayramov added.

News.Az