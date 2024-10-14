Azerbaijan urges int’l community ‘not to turn blind eye’ to Armenia’s continuing landmine terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku on Monday called on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s continuing landmine terror against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A civilian was injured in a landmine explosion on Monday in the village of Gushchu Ayrim, located in Azerbaijan's Gazakh region near the border with Armenia. The incident involved a young man, Ilkin Sariyev, born in 2001, who reportedly stepped on a mine and sustained injuries.“As a result of ongoing landmine terror of Armenia, today yet another Azerbaijani citizen injured in a landmine explosion in Gazakh,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on the social media platform X.“Despite the fact that 381 people became landmine victims since 2020, end of the former conflict, Armenia continues to refuse to provide proper landmine maps, which runs contrary to this country's alleged genuine engagement with the peace and normalization process,” the ministry stated.“The international community must not turn a blind eye to Armenia's continuing landmine terror against Azerbaijan,” it added.

News.Az