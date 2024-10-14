Landmine blast injures civilian in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civilian was injured in a landmine explosion on Monday in the village of Gushchu Ayrim, located in Azerbaijan's Gazakh region near the border with Armenia.

The incident involved a young man, Ilkin Sariyev, born in 2001, who reportedly stepped on a mine and sustained injuries, News.Az reports, citing local media.The injured civilian has been hospitalized.This unfortunate event highlights the continuing threat posed by landmines in Azerbaijani areas previously occupied by Armenian forces.

