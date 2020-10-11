Azerbaijan urges int’l organizations to adequately respond to Armenian vandalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Having lost on the battlefield, Armenia is bombarding the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Sunday.

He noted that international organizations should adequately respond to these barbaric actions of Armenia.

“This is an act of vandalism, barbarism committed by the Armenian side, and another crime against the Azerbaijani people. All responsibility for this lies with the leadership of Armenia. The territory of Azerbaijan is under shelling from the territory of Armenia. All this is a gross violation of international law,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az