Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss future demining cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in humanitarian demining, as Baku continues large-scale efforts to clear landmines from formerly conflict-affected territories.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), met on Tuesday with Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, Suleymanov presented a detailed overview of Azerbaijan’s ongoing mine contamination challenge and the progress of humanitarian demining operations currently underway across the country. He outlined the scale of the problem and emphasized the strategic importance of international support in accelerating clearance activities.

The discussions also addressed future cooperation opportunities in the humanitarian demining sector, potential areas of U.S. assistance, and other matters of mutual interest.

