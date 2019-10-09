Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov met with a delegation led by Assistant Director at the Department of Homeland Security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Marlen Pineiro in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of relations between the two countries in politics, humanitarian and other areas. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of legal migration and fight against illegal migration.

Deputy FM Huseynov drew the US delegation’s attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger and chief of Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Faig Bagirov attended the meeting.

News.Az

