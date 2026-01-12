Azerbaijan, U.S. explore economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with a delegation led by Carl B. Kress, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Eurasia at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in Baku on Monday to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting covered areas including energy, trade, regional communications, such as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and investment. Officials also reviewed opportunities for introducing U.S. private sector representatives to Azerbaijan’s infrastructure and logistics projects, as well as ways to further develop bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Both sides praised ongoing bilateral contacts and held separate discussions on these topics as part of advancing the Charter on Strategic Partnership, following last year’s Washington Peace Summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting also addressed Azerbaijan’s key role in regional energy security, the importance of developing renewable energy, the diversification of trade routes along the Middle Corridor, and the country’s favorable business and investment climate, including the establishment of new partnerships.

News.Az