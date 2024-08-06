Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore opportunities for cooperation in environmental protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, met with Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, the Uzbek Ambassador to the country, News.az reports.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.They also explored future opportunities for cooperation in environmental protection.

