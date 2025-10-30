Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to strengthening strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Samarkand to discuss further expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, the top Azerbaijani and Uzbek diplomats reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen the strategic partnership built on shared history, culture, and mutual trust, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

They also reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, energy, transport, education, and connectivity, contributing to peace and sustainable development across their regions.

Bayramov is on a visit to the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

