Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to establish Investment Company

At the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, documents were signed between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of energy, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The implementation of these documents will further strengthen our economic partnership and foster closer cooperation between the business communities of both countries,” the minister tweeted.

