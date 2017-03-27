Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand railway co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a protocol on expansion of bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC reported.

The document was signed following a meeting of Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov and First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Parliament Sodiq Safoyev, according to Trend.

During the meeting, Gurbanov elaborated on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan’s railway sector, the work aimed at increasing transit capacity and future goals.

The work to construct the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in the territory of Georgia is being completed, according to him.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways and Uzbekistan Railways.

