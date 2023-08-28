Azerbaijan vows to resolutely prevent external interference hindering peace process in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is determined to ensure peace and security in the region, and all external interference hindering this process will be resolutely prevented, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

He was commenting on the biased views voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron during the Ambassadorial Conference on Monday News.Az reports.

“It would be more useful for France, who states that in Prague they were authors of the EU mission and the initiative to recognize each other’s borders under the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, to answer the question of why they did not come up with such initiatives for almost 30 years, when the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation,” Hajizada added.

