Azerbaijan warns against false military claims on social media

The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency has issued a statement condemning manipulated information circulating on social media about alleged deployments of Azerbaijani military equipment near the country’s border with Iran.

According to the agency, videos showing military movements from January have been falsely presented with misleading captions as “new facts,” aiming to mislead public opinion, News.Az reports, citing the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We strongly condemn these information provocations, which seek to create panic by manipulating data during ongoing military operations in the Middle East,” the statement read.

The agency reminded the public that sharing details about the movement or deployment of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, weapons, or equipment is a criminal offense.

In the context of heightened regional tensions, spreading unverified and inaccurate information on social media increases the risk of disinformation and confusion among the public.

Media organizations are urged to exercise the highest professional standards when reporting social media content, to rely only on official sources, and to avoid amplifying suspicious or manipulative material.

