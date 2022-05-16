Azerbaijan was demanded to give 12 points to Britain in Eurovision, Delegation head says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Although we wanted to give 12 points to Ukraine, we were demanded to give that point to Britain," said Isa Malikov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation at Eurovision to journalists, News.az reports.

According to him, a letter in this regard has been addressed to the organizational structure on the final night. The letter demanded a statement that the vote of the Azerbaijani jury was not taken into account: "We have seen on the final night that our vote has not been taken into consideration and sent a letter of appeal to the organizers. As well, from today, we have addressed another letter of protest to the European Broadcasting Union regarding the mentioned issue. An official answer will probably come in two days".

News.Az