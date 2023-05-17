Azerbaijan welcomes international community’s contribution to normalization process with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan appreciates the contribution of the international community to the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Minister Bayramov said that despite a series of negotiations in recent months, progress still falls short of Azerbaijan's expectations.

“In the context of the contribution of the international community to the process of normalizing relations, we appreciate the efforts made within the framework of the Council of Europe to strengthen the trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az