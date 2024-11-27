Azerbaijan welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has expressed its support for a ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Lebanon.

“Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and expects this agreement will end the hostilities,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X.Azerbaijan also urged all parties to observe the ceasefire.“Azerbaijan, supporting the resolution of conflicts in a peaceful way, and as an initiator of COP29 Presidency Joint Solemn Appeal for a COP29 Truce, endorsed by 132 countries, calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire and overcome the challenges,” the ministry added.Israel’s security cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday evening. US President Joe Biden confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon agreed to the deal, which will take effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT) Wednesday.The ceasefire deal will see the Lebanese Armed Forces "deploy and take control of" southern Lebanon over the course of the next 60 days, during which time, "Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces," the president said in televised remarks.

