Biden says Israel, Lebanon agree to end over year-old fighting

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the Lebanese and Israeli governments have agreed to a US-proposed plan aimed at ending "the devastating conflict" between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

The agreement is slated to go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and will see the Lebanese Armed Forces "deploy and take control of" southern Lebanon over the course of the next 60 days, during which time, "Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces," the president said in televised remarks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Biden said the US alongside France and other allies have "pledged to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure that this arrangement is fully implemented."He maintained that while there will be no US troops on the ground in southern Lebanon, "we, along with France and others, will provide the necessary assistance to make sure this deal is implemented fully and effectively."

