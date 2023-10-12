Azerbaijan will continue to achieve great successes under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev: Parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, Azerbaijan is experiencing the most glorious period of its history, and this was achieved thanks to the far-sighted policy, excellent leadership talent and skillful diplomacy of President Ilham Aliyev, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a special parliamentary session on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova stressed that President Ilham Aliyev is the architect of Azerbaijan’s Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the complete restoration of the country’s territorial integrity.

She said the Azerbaijani people are confident that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will continue to achieve great successes in the future.

“Our successes are also evident in the economic sphere. The long-term economic development strategy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan has created conditions for ensuring the sustainable and balanced development of the country’s regions and a competitive economy based on the principles of sustainable local development,” the speaker added.

