Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interest and security: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is known that the Armenian political leadership has admitted that the Armenian forces have not been withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. Although it was announced that the forces would be withdrawn in September 2022, it is clear that this has not yet happened. As for the obligation on which forces should be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, we reiterate once again that according to paragraph 4 of the Statement of November 10, 2020, it is intended to withdraw all Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, and manipulations in this matter are inadmissible,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the fake and false Statement of March 8 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

“In order to prevent the policy of aggression and illegal actions of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan, it is necessary to establish a border control checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road.

Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interest and security,” the ministry said.

News.Az