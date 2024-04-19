Azerbaijan will grant fathers right to receive a labor pension under favorable conditions for children

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Azerbaijan, same as mothers, fathers will also have the right to receive an old-age labor pension under favorable conditions for children, it was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On Labor Pensions", which was discussed at today's session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), News.az reports.

The list of conditions providing benefits will include cases related to children who have lost their parents or are deprived of parental care.

According to Article 7 of the law, men who reach the age of 63 and women who reach the age of 60, regardless of their length of service, are entitled to a labor pension if the pension capital accounted for in the insurance part of the individual personal account provides pension benefits not lower than the minimum size of the labor pension. Suppose this does not allow for pension provision. In that case, individuals with insurance length of service of at least 25 years (except for those granted an old-age labor pension before July 1, 2017, except an old-age labor pension) have the right to an old-age labor pension.

The age limit for men increases by 6 months annually, starting from July 1, 2017, until July 1, 2021, and for women, by 6 months starting from July 1, 2017, until July 1, 2027.

According to the current law, women who have given birth to 5 or more children, adopted and/or taken under guardianship and raised them until the age of 8, are entitled to an old-age labor pension with a reduction in the maximum age by 5 years under the conditions specified in Article 7 of this law.

Mothers raising a child with a confirmed disability up to the age of 8 are entitled to an old-age labor pension with a reduction in age by 5 years under the conditions specified in Article 7 of this law.

In the event of the mother's death, divorce from the mother, or deprivation of the mother's parental rights, fathers who independently raise 5 or more children or children with confirmed disabilities up to 8 years without subsequent remarriage, as well as fathers who have adopted 5 or more children and independently raised them up to 8 years, and male guardians raising 5 or more children up to 8 years, are entitled to an old-age labor pension with a reduction in the maximum age by 5 years under the conditions specified in Article 7 of the law.

The bill was brought to a vote and passed on its third reading.

News.Az