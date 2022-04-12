Azerbaijan will rebuild both Karabakh and Zangazur as an exemplary region - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We will restore everything on our own anyway. I said that we will rebuild both Karabakh and Zangazur as an exemplary region," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the meeting on the results of the first quarter of this year, News.az reports.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani citizens will live there comfortably and prosperously: "It will be an example for the whole world. But my appeal is to international organizations. Those involved in human rights, those championing the principles of justice should pay at least some attention to Azerbaijan and avoid double standards."









News.Az