Azerbaijan, World Bank explore priorities for 2027–2030 development strategy

Photo: Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed priorities for the country’s 2027–2030 development strategy with a World Bank delegation led by Asad Alam, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Prosperity in Europe and Central Asia, News.Az reports.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the priorities envisioned for inclusion in the draft 2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov wrote on X.

He noted that particular attention was given to improving the business environment, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and strengthening employment opportunities.

According to the minister, the discussions also covered the results of analytical work on international best practices in entrepreneurship development and explored ways to apply research-based approaches to stimulate private-sector growth in Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

