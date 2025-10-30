Azerbaijan, World Bank explore priorities for 2027–2030 development strategy

“The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the priorities envisioned for inclusion in the draft 2027–2030 Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov wrote on X.

He noted that particular attention was given to improving the business environment, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and strengthening employment opportunities.

According to the minister, the discussions also covered the results of analytical work on international best practices in entrepreneurship development and explored ways to apply research-based approaches to stimulate private-sector growth in Azerbaijan.