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Sustainable Development
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2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). As one of the world's largest regional bodies, the SCO spans countries across much of Eurasia, representing nearly half of the global population and contributing about 25% of global GDP.10 Jun 2026-14:43
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Azerbaijan continues to pursue inclusive and sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.20 Apr 2026-10:39
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Digital transformation is emerging as a powerful engine for sustainable development across Asia, according to a new report released by the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday.24 Mar 2026-14:32
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Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed priorities for the country’s 2027–2030 development strategy with a World Bank delegation led by Asad Alam, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Prosperity in Europe and Central Asia, News.Az reports.30 Oct 2025-14:56
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Azerbaijan and the United Nations have signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2026–2030, News.Az reports.24 Oct 2025-21:00
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For any society aspiring to progress and stability, raising the younger generation is a top priority.28 Jun 2025-22:01
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The European Investment Bank (EIB) has expressed its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainable development within the framework of the European Union’s Economic and Investment Plan for Azerbaijan.08 Apr 2025-17:55
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Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Gwi-Yeop Son, UNDCO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.03 Mar 2025-13:11
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On February 25, the 12th meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURKPA) Commission on Economic Cooperation, focused on the theme "Energy Security as a Factor of Sustainable Economic Development," was held in a video conference format.25 Feb 2025-21:30
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