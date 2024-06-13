Azerbaijani, Iranian special forces conduct anti-terror drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Special forces of the Iranian and Azerbaijani armies conducted joint anti-terror drills in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Deputy Commander for Iran’s Army Ground Forces Operations, Brigadier General Karim Cheshak, News.Az reports citing ILNA.“Based on the agreements reached between Iran and Azerbaijan, one-day anti-terror drills were conducted with the participation of a special forces battalion in the province of West Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of the dam on the Araz River, which is threatened by [notional] terrorist groups,” General Cheshak noted.He informed that the drills were held in four stages, which included a reconnaissance operation involving drones and helicopters, border patrol operations, organising ambushes, and practising artillery and air strikes.General Cheshak emphasised that such joint exercises help strengthen Iran-Azerbaijan relations and ensure security in the region.

News.Az