Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts win seven golds at European Championships

Azerbaijani gymnasts have added another three golds to the country’s medal haul at the 31st European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics held in Varna, Bulgaria, News.Az reports. 

Azerbaijani junior women’s group comprised of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri, and mixed pair Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, as well as Azerbaijani men’s pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev seized a glory of the championships in the balance and dynamic routines, respectively.

Azerbaijan claims a total of nine medals, including seven golds, at the championships.


News.Az 

