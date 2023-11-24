Azerbaijani ambassador informs Maltese president on Baku’s steps to ensure peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malta Rashad Aslanov has presented his credentials to the country’s President George Vella, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s sincere greetings to the President of Malta.

Ambassador Aslanov noted that Azerbaijan and Malta have great wide opportunities for further development of successful cooperation in the field of energy, including in the economic, transport, cultural and educational spheres.

The ambassador also informed the Maltese president about Azerbaijan's support for peace in the region and the steps taken in this regard within the international law.

President of Malta George Vella asked the diplomat to extend his sincere greetings to the Azerbaijani President.

Congratulating Rashad Aslanov on his appointment, the President of Malta underlined that Azerbaijan is an important partner for his country both bilaterally and at the level of the European Union.

President George Vella emphasized that his country continues to support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed the need to pursue constructive dialogue towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The President pointed out that Malta is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of education, culture, tourism to foster relationship between the peoples of the two countries.

News.Az