Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Cuban president

The newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, presented his credentials to this country’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Azerbaijani Embassy told News.Az.

During the conversation, Ambassador Rzayev conveyed to the Cuban president the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude for the greetings, Bermudez asked to convey his greetings to the president of Azerbaijan.

The Cuban president recalled his visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2019 and congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful chairmanship of the organization.

Bermudez welcomed Azerbaijan's decision to open an embassy in Cuba.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, the continuation of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

