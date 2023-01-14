Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to French president
Leyla Abdullayeva, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of France, presented her credentials to the President of this country, Emmanuel Macron, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"I was pleased to present my credentials to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron," the ambassador said.