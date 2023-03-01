Azerbaijani ambassador to France gives interview to I24news French TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The absence of anti-Semitism is a testament to the strength of our secular state model respecting everyone's opinion and ethnic origin, Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan's ambassador to France said in an interview to the country's I24news television channel, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about Azerbaijan’s peace intentions, country’s interest in restoring lasting peace in the region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attendance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. She stressed the importance of restoring a dialogue, which is the only way to achieve peace in the region.

In order to normalize relations with Armenia after the war in 2020, according to the ambassador, Azerbaijan presented to this country fundamental principles the peace treaty must be based upon.

“I hear false accusations against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a country that has suffered from the violation of its territorial integrity for decades,” said Abdullayeva. She also spoke about the problems Azerbaijan encountered in the first years of its independence and the new realities created by Azerbaijan in the region today under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The diplomat pointed out that the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel will make a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations. The absence of anti-Semitism in Azerbaijan is a source of pride for the country, which proves "the strength of our deeply secular state model, which respects everyone's beliefs and origins," stressed ambassador Abdullayeva.

News.Az