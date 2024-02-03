Azerbaijani ambassador to Hungary calls on diaspora youth to actively participate in upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizade has called on the diaspora youth and Azerbaijani citizens residing in foreign countries to actively participate in the presidential election scheduled for February 7, News.Az reports.

Addressing the International Forum of Azerbaijan Diaspora Youth, organized by the Azerbaijani House in Budapest to mark the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, the ambassador noted that the upcoming election is of great historical importance for the country.

"I urge you all to take active part in the election, not as a diplomat, but as a citizen of Azerbaijan," the diplomat stressed.

The forum themed "Activities of Azerbaijani diaspora youth in the post-conflict period: prospects and challenges" saw participation of 120 Azerbaijanis from about 40 countries, including Hungary.

The event brought together heads of student and youth organizations operating abroad, Azerbaijanis represented in international organizations, laureates of international competitions, young entrepreneurs, as well as Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizade, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Vagif Seyidbayov, and an official of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Rustam Abdullayev.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum continued its work with panel discussions on issues such as a sense of patriotism among young people, their effective participation in public life, international cooperation, as well as their role in the development of education and science.

The event also revolved around the work done in the area of diaspora in recent years, as well as the tasks ahead and the accomplishments of Azerbaijani youth in the international arena.

The event concluded with the adoption of a statement of the forum participants.

News.Az