Azerbaijani Ambassador to NATO meets with his German counterpart

Ambassador of Germany to NATO Géza Andreas von Geyr has met with Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, the German Embassy posted on their X account, News.az reports.

“Ambassador von Geyr was pleased to meet Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, for talks on recent developments in the region and relations between Azerbaijan and the Alliance,” – was noted in the post.

News.Az